Brittany's Book Drive kicks off Wednesday morning

Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Wednesday morning, Essential Credit Union will be partnering with WBRZ for Brittany's Book Drive, a way to collect books for young readers in the capital area. 

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, the Essential Credit Union operations building in Towne Center will host a drive-thru drop-off for donators in a hurry. 

If you're not in a hurry, there are book collection boxes at all Essential Credit Union locations in the Greater Baton Rouge area. 

You can also donate to WBRZ's 501(c) group, WBRZ Cares. 

For more information on how to donate, visit the Brittany's Book Drive page here!

