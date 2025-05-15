90°
British TikTok duo Josh & Jase arrive in Baton Rouge after touring Louisiana, trying Cajun food
BATON ROUGE - Two British TikTok influencers, "Josh & Jase," made their way to the capital city Thursday after going through the state.
They began their journey in Shreveport where they said they may have "booked the worst hotel in America" before leaving to L'Auberge in Lake Charles. In Lake Charles, they tried po-boys and crawfish.
The two went West Monroe and met with members of Duck Dynasty. They also made stops in Scott, Rayne and Houma.
The duo posted themselves outside of Alex Box Stadium earlier Thursday.
