73°
Latest Weather Blog
Brian Kelly updates spring season for his battling quarterbacks
LSU head football coach Brian Kelly updated the media on a successful spring season for both of his competing quarterbacks.
Returning starter Jayden Daniels has shown improved awareness and comfort in his second year in Baton Rouge.
Trending News
Challenger Garrett Nussmeier is continuing to push Daniels and Kelly said that LSU has really strengthened their quarterback room for 2023.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
After residents blamed I-12 barriers for 2016 flooding, lawmakers seek fix from...
-
Parents booked for murder after infant's death; pair allegedly abused 6-week-old twins
-
Baton Rouge parents arrested after infant's death, accused of abusing 6-week-old twins
-
Coroner called to shooting scene on Dayton Street early Thursday morning
-
Murder suspects taken into custody after standoff near Sherwood Forest Boulevard
Sports Video
-
Brian Kelly updates LSU quarterbacks successful spring
-
Naming contest announced for Baton Rouge's new hockey team - Details here
-
LSU excelling in multiple sports, competing for championships
-
LSU Gymnastics gets fourth place in NCAA Championship; Haleigh Bryant tied two...
-
LSU Gymnastics set to compete for national title