Brian Kelly to deliver commencement speech at New Orleans Catholic school
NEW ORLEANS - LSU head football coach Brian Kelly will deliver the senior commencement speech for 2024 graduates of Holy Cross, a New Orleans Catholic school.
Holy Cross announced the special guest on Tuesday, ahead of the ceremony scheduled in mid-May.
"Coach Kelly exhibits the character, integrity, and leadership that will enable him to be a superb commencement speaker for the Class of ’24," school officials said.
