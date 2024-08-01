93°
Brian Kelly shares updates on LSU football as team starts fall training camp before Vegas opener

By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — LSU head football coach Brian Kelly provided updates about LSU football on the first day of fall training camp on Thursday.

Kelly spoke to the Baton Rouge Rotary Club on Wednesday ahead of the first day of camp. He spoke optimistically about starting quarterback Garrett Nussmeier and an overhauled defensive coaching staff, points he has been focusing on during the entire off-season.

LSU will kick off its season against the University of Southern California in Las Vegas at 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 1. Watch the Tigers' 2024 season kickoff on WBRZ.

