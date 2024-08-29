Brian Kelly looking for an improved LSU defensive line for 2024 season

Baton Rouge - As the 2024 football season nears closer, the questions get tougher. One of LSU football's biggest question marks is, how well can their defensive line hold up this season?

The Tigers only return Jacobian Guillory and Sai'vion Jones as starters from last season, and they brought in a lot of new faces.

The Tigers brought in grad transfer DT Gio Paez from Wisconsin and Jay'viar Suggs from Grand Valley State. Both transfers are expected to see playing time along with young players like Da'Shawn Womack and Dominick McKinley.

Brian Kelly also brought in defensive line coach Bo Davis to take the Tigers' front to new heights this season.

LSU has not yet released a depth chart, but Kelly's message to the D-line room is quite simple.

"Do your job. I mean, look, this isn't, this isn't that hard. You know, if we have our guys up front, just do it, they're physically strong enough to do their job. And I think Bo Davis done a really good job of just focusing in on the technical pieces that they need to accomplish. And you know, if you're shade, play your shade. If you're a three player, three, let's, let's do our job up front. I think we're talented at linebacker. I think we're talented off the edges. I think we're talented that we can get to our spots. We just need to do our jobs up front. And if we do that, and we're 1/11 of our defense with our tackles in particular, we're gonna be fine. And it's just, you know, trying to do things that are not in the scope of what your job description is," Kelly said in his Monday press conference.

LSU's front seven will have their first big test on Sunday as they face the USC Trojans at 6:30 p.m. That game will be aired on WBRZ.