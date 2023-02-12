Latest Weather Blog
BRG to open neighborhood hospital in Ascension Parish
BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge General (BRG) announced plans to open a neighborhood hospital in Prairieville, Tuesday morning. Plans for 60,000 square foot facility include a 10-bed inpatient hospital, a lab, a 14-bed emergency room as well as physician practices and office space.
According to BRG more than 22,000 Ascension residents traveled to Baton Rouge to get care at the hospitals.
"Like larger hospitals, BRG-Ascension plans to offer care for conditions that range from minor to life-threatening."
The facility will also have outpatient services that include: CT, ultrasound, mammography, and x-ray services.
According to BRG, "Once construction is complete, the hospital will provide care 24 hours a day and will be fully-equipped to offer comprehensive, convenient care for a variety of conditions, including chest pain and heart attacks, broken bones, stroke, abdominal pain, burns, seizures, dehydration, allergic reactions and much more."
The facility will be built along Highway 73 and Interstate 10. The project is in the design phase, with groundbreaking expected for early 2018 with an opening planned for 2019.
