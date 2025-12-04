54°
Latest Weather Blog
BRFD responds to Thursday morning house fire along Hickory Street
BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge Fire Department crews responded to a house fire Thursday morning along Hickory Street.
Crews responded to the fire after receiving a call around 8:35 a.m. near McCalop Street. By 8:50 a.m., the fire was under control.
Fire investigators are still working to figure out what caused the fire.
Trending News
A spokesperson said that there were no reported injuries, but a firefighter was treated by Baton Rouge EMS for smoke inhalation.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Good 2 Eat: Sausage and White Bean Skillet
-
Pointe Coupee Sheriff's Office warning residents of check washing scheme
-
Two inmates escape from St. Landry Parish Jail, sheriff says
-
BRFD: Unattended candle ignites curtains, causes total loss fire along Avenue J
-
WBRZ FLASHBACK: Downtown Baton Rouge saw multiple buildings torn down, changing skyline...
Sports Video
-
Student-athletes from around Capital region sign Letters of Intent
-
LSU football signs ten student-athletes on Wednesday
-
Dunham gears up for state semifinals
-
LSU men's basketball player Jalen Reed out for season with torn Achilles
-
Lane Kiffin, LSU 'allowing' Charlie Weis to coach Ole Miss offense through...