BRFD responds to Thursday morning house fire along Hickory Street

Thursday, December 04 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge Fire Department crews responded to a house fire Thursday morning along Hickory Street. 

Crews responded to the fire after receiving a call around 8:35 a.m. near McCalop Street. By 8:50 a.m., the fire was under control.

Fire investigators are still working to figure out what caused the fire. 

A spokesperson said that there were no reported injuries, but a firefighter was treated by Baton Rouge EMS for smoke inhalation. 

