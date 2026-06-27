BRFD: Officials work vacant house fire on Washington Avenue, front half of home damaged

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Fire Department worked a vacant house fire on Washington Avenue, officials said.

The fire took place at 8:03 p.m., with firefighters finding heavy smokes and flames coming from the home. Crews worked to protect houses nearby. Firefighters were able to restrict the damage to the front half of the home.

Investigators on scene are working to determine the cause.