83°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

BRFD: Man arrested on arson charges after Curtis Street air conditioning unit catches fire

1 hour 5 minutes 35 seconds ago Thursday, June 25 2026 Jun 25, 2026 June 25, 2026 8:01 AM June 25, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — The Baton Rouge Fire Department has arrested a man accused of setting an air conditioning unit on fire along Curtis Street in May. 

Tyler Armstead, 31, is accused of setting the fire near the corner of Curtis and Jones streets on May 26. 

Investigators say that Armstead set the fire outside a home where people were living and caused around $500 in damage. 

On Tuesday, Armstead was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on one count of aggravated arson.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days