BRFD Hazmat unit, DEQ on scene after 'caustic substance' spilled on Scenic Highway

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Fire Department says a Hazmat unit is working a chemical spill on Scenic Highway.

Officials said that as a building was being torn down around Scenic Highway and 70th Street, a few drums of a "caustic substance" were spilled. City officials said the company that was at the building previously left chemicals behind.

The Department of Environmental Quality and Louisiana State Police are also on scene alongside a cleanup contractor. BRFD says there are "no impacts to the public."