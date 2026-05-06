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BRFD Hazmat unit, DEQ on scene after 'caustic substance' spilled on Scenic Highway
BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Fire Department says a Hazmat unit is working a chemical spill on Scenic Highway.
Officials said that as a building was being torn down around Scenic Highway and 70th Street, a few drums of a "caustic substance" were spilled. City officials said the company that was at the building previously left chemicals behind.
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The Department of Environmental Quality and Louisiana State Police are also on scene alongside a cleanup contractor. BRFD says there are "no impacts to the public."
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