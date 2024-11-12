BREC's Frenchtown nature building continues to sit idle, months after completion

CENTRAL - While BREC's tax renewals passed last week, the park system is still existing with some concerns over its financial management. Now Central's mayor is sharing his take on the parks in his city and what he thinks about a brand new building that's been sitting idle for over a year.

The building is behind a locked gate at Frenchtown Conservation Area in Central. The building does not have an occupancy permit and BREC is still working to meet compliance requirements with regard to the water system. The $1 million investment would provide shelter, running water, and bathrooms to visitors.

"It's frustrating to know that BREC has a $100 million budget and 1,000 employees and nobody has seen this project from start to finish to get it opened to the public," Central Mayor Wade Evans said.

The project is detailed on the park's website. The design phase began in late 2018 and construction moved forward in early 2021. It was substantially completed in the summer of 2022 and has essentially sat in limbo awaiting occupancy since November 2023. Some might argue it's been longer.

"We've done everything we can to help them get that open," Evans said.

According to Central records, the building passed final inspections in July 2022, with the exception of a few outstanding items to release the certificate of occupancy. The permit expired in April 2023.

"It's gone 18-24 months of nothing really happening except some emails being exchanged," Evans said.

There is electricity running to the building but signs and chains on site alert visitors that the building is not open for public use. It's become one of several frustrations that Evans has experienced with BREC parks in Central. The thorn in his side has grown so large, Evans has offered to take over maintenance of the BREC parks within Central.

"Give me the parks, give me the money that's being collected in Central and let me run them the right way," he said.

The proposal has not been accepted.

BREC says the Frenchtown project is unique for a variety of reasons. It says it needs to complete compliance requirements with regard to the water well given the building's remote location. It says it could have an update on those requirements within the next six weeks.