BREC's annual Boo at the Zoo returns to Baton Rouge Zoo
BATON ROUGE - BREC's Baton Rouge Zoo will host its annual Boo at the Zoo celebration this weekend, featuring new events to get you in the spooky spirit.
The celebration will feature festive activities like princess and character meet-and-greets, magic shows, dinosaur experiences, seasonal treats and a pumpkin patch.
"Boo at the Zoo is one of our longest-standing traditions, bringing the community together for a safe and fun way to celebrate Halloween," Zoo Director Jim Fleshman said.
The zoo will be open for its Halloween event on Oct. 18-19 and Oct. 25-26 from 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
