BREC assures the public Liberty Lagoon is family friendly despite Sunday's brawl

BATON ROUGE - This week, Liberty Lagoon has been a big topic of conversation after the Mayor's Pool Party on Sunday evening became violent due to multiple fights.

However, despite the night of brawls and commotion, BREC wants to assure people that Liberty Lagoon is still a family-friendly place.

"Liberty Lagoon is one of our safest facilities that we have," said Corey Wilson with BREC. "We always have law enforcement here and that's a fun family event. We've been open well over 10 years now, (and we) rarely, if ever have, incidents here."

Wilson said the brawl at Liberty Lagoon on Sunday evening is something BREC is working together with the mayor's office to address and make sure something like it doesn't happen again.

"I think it's a great example of how we need to give our kids something safe and productive to do," Wilson said.

The park opened Thursday and is open every day this summer from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.. You can find a list of events being held at the Lagoon on its website here.