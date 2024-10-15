71°
Breaux Bridge man arrested for 59 counts of trafficking of children for sexual purposes
BREAUX BRIDGE - A 32-year-old man was arrested for 59 counts of trafficking for children for sexual purposes, according to the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office.
SMPSO says they received a complaint regarding Javien Demouchet, 32, regarding suspected indecent behavior with a juvenile. Demouchet allegedly solicited minors for sex in exchange for money as well as gifts.
The arrest stems from one juvenile victim. The investigation is ongoing regarding other victims.
