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BRCC's Mid-City campus now has a dedicated mental health center for students and staff

3 hours 7 minutes 51 seconds ago Wednesday, April 29 2026 Apr 29, 2026 April 29, 2026 9:58 PM April 29, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge Community College has launched a new mental health center at its Mid-City campus.

The center is called "The Safe Space" and was created by renovating the school's Counseling and Accessibility Center.

It offers resources to students, faculty and staff, including counseling, relaxation pods and spaces for workshops and seminars.

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The Safe Space is one of several support programs at the school. The college also offers a food pantry and clothes closet for those in need.

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