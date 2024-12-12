BRCC's Mid-City campus announces closure for construction ahead of winter break

BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge Community College's Mid-City campus will temporarily close starting Tuesday for construction.

The school announced that the campus will be closed Tuesday through Christmas Eve before the entire BRCC system starts its regularly scheduled winter break from Christmas Day to New Year's Day.

During the closure for construction, enrollment and financial aid services will be available through virtual meetings. Academic, human resources and administrative offices will also be available remotely.

All other BRCC campuses will remain open. All campuses will resume operation on Jan. 2 following the holiday break.

More information on accessing remote services will be available on the BRCC website.