Brawl in high school hall captured on video; EBR schools say protocols were followed

BATON ROUGE - Parents of students at Woodlawn High School allege school administration ignored their requests for meetings after fights broke out during school hours.

That's not all: They also say there's been disparity in the discipline that's implemented, depending on whom the children are and their race.

The videos capture pure pandemonium, showing nearly a dozen students fighting in a school hallway.

Corhonda Corley is a parental advocate and says the parents of the students tried to have meetings with school leaders, but they were ignored.

"Right now, the school system continues to say they will meet, but the meetings have not occurred," Corley said. "So, if EBR School System wants to be diligent about getting something accomplished, meet."

Corley said the parents also reached out to the NAACP because the discipline was not doled out in an equal manner.

"It's because nothing is being resolved by the school system or the principal... at that particular school," she said.

In response to this story, the East Baton Rouge Parish School System said, "The incident involved black and Arabic students. The determination of the disciplinary board was based on the 'EBR Rights and Responsibilities' handbook and was applied equally to all students involved."