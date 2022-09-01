Brawl between students forces lockdown at Livonia High, school canceled Friday while deputies investigate

LIVONIA - A Pointe Coupee school will close Friday as deputies investigate a violent fight that forced the campus to go into lockdown Thursday morning.

Pointe Coupee Sheriff Rene' Thibodeaux said deputies were called to Livonia High sometime Thursday after the campus went on lockdown. Part of the fight was captured on video and appeared to show a crowd of students fighting in the school's parking lot.

Pictures sent to WBRZ also appeared to show blood smeared across a classroom floor.

The sheriff's office said three were responsible for the fight, though it's unclear whether anyone will face criminal charges.

The lockdown was lifted later Thursday morning, and the school said additional law enforcement was present on campus.

The school announced that classes would not be held Friday while the fight is being investigated.