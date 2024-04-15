Brandon Williams resigns from EBR civil service board after long fight to hold two government jobs

BATON ROUGE — The head of the Baton Rouge Municipal Fire and Police Civil Service Board quit his post Monday to comply with a state Supreme Court ruling that he cannot hold two government positions at the same time. He is also a member of the Louisiana Housing Commission.

At a special meeting of the civil service board Monday, Brandon Williams stepped down as its leader and as a member, effective Tuesday.

The move clears the way for the East Baton Rouge Parish Metro Council to name a replacement, and the panel is scheduled to do so Monday afternoon. It is expected to name non-profit employee and National Guard veteran Bill Johannessen to the position.

This month, the Louisiana Supreme Court unanimously upheld the state's 1st Circuit Court of Appeal ruling in January that Williams could not be on both the civil service board and the Louisiana Housing Commission's board. Under Louisiana law, a person cannot hold those two government positions at the same time.

Williams argued the Louisiana Housing Commission, despite its name, was not a state agency.

The matter has been debated since 2022, and Williams asked the 19th Judicial District court in Baton Rouge to settle the case. He won initially, but the 1st Circuit reversed the decision in January.

Williams had also run afoul of the city police union. Its members said the civil service leader sided too often with then-Police Chief Murphy Paul. They also said that since Williams had been arrested previously on contractor fraud, he was not suited for a spot on the board. Williams, a licensed contractor, has pleaded not guilty.