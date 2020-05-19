Brady gathers new Bucs teammates for workout on prep field

TAMPA BAY - Months away from an uncertain NFL season, newly acquired Buccaneers quarterback, Tom Brady, gathered his new teammates for a private work out session.

The former Patriots signal caller and his teammates went on a high school field to practice. According to the Tampa Bay Times, the workout lasted two hours.

It's uncommon for quarterbacks to organize workouts before training camp, but the pandemic has had a great effect on normal routines. As the league preps for its 101st season, teams are forced to meet virtually instead of more traditional ways.

After signing with the Bucs, Brady asked for phone numbers of his teammates. He apparently made use of that list to organize Tuesday’s workout.

It was an encouraging sign for fans as NFL teams began opening facilities to a limited number of personnel. The facilities are still closed to coaches and players, except for players undergoing injury rehabilitation.

Center Ryan Jensen practiced shotgun snaps to Brady on the artificial turf football field. Wideout Mike Evans ran routes. Quarterbacks Blaine Gabbert and Ryan Griffin also threw passes.

Among other players attending the session were receiver Scotty Miller, tight ends Cameron Brate and O.J. Howard and running back Dare Ogunbowale.