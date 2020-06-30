BRAC launches survey to determine pandemic's impact on Black business owners

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Area Chamber is launching a survey to determine the coronavirus's effect on Black-owned businesses throughout the area.

BRAC says there is currently little data to determine the impacts on those businesses, and it hopes the survey results will help better address barriers to recovery.

You can access the survey by clicking here: https://ccots.formstack.com/forms/covid19_s_impact_on_black_owned_businesses