BR prepares for severe weather; storms expected to impact area by late afternoon

BATON ROUGE - Nearly a month after a dangerous ice storm impacted the area, Baton Rouge is once again preparing to withstand severe weather.

Meteorologists and local officials are warning that a series of storms are likely to make their way into the capital region on Wednesday (March 17) afternoon, around 3 p.m.

East Baton Rouge City-Parish offices are closing early and area schools are also following early dismissal protocol due to the impending storms.

Louisiana governor John Bel Edwards urged residents to continue monitoring weather conditions and follow the advice of local officials.

He took to social media on Tuesday (March 16) to issue the warning, saying, "Starting this evening, parts of Louisiana could experience severe weather. Listen to your local officials and media, stay weather aware."

According to WBRZ's weather team, as of 5:30 a.m. the storm systems that local meteorologists are keeping an eye on are in Texas. By watching the development of these storms, these weather experts are able to determine what sort of weather conditions will unfold locally.

At the moment, possible flooding and power outages are likely for the East Baton Rouge Parish area by Wednesday afternoon, weather experts say.

