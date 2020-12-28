BR philanthropist Sue Turner dies at 93

Baton Rouge philanthropist Sue Turner passed away at 93 years old.

The Plaquemine native attended LSU in the 1940s where she met her late husband Bert Turner, who founded Turner Industries in 1961.

Turner Industries executive chairman Roland Toups, who served as the company’s CEO and chairman for 20 years told the Business Report that he remembers the late “Mrs. Sue as a great visionary and leader in all the organizations she touched."

“She operated so efficiently and so behind the scenes, and she was brilliant in all aspects,” Toups says, adding that, even after Bert died in 2007, his widow would still attend the company’s meetings. “We called her our matriarch—everyone would stand up when she walked in the room. Mrs. Sue brought a sense of decorum, class and smarts everywhere she went.”

Sue was an advocate in giving back to the community and supported many of the city’s arts institutions for decades.