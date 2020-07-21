BR Mayor urges residents to get tested at one of the city's five free COVID testing sites

BATON ROUGE - East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome is encouraging members of the public to take advantage of her "Geaux Get Tested" initiative by getting tested for COVID-19 at one of the five drive-thru testing sites she and collaborators have set up across the Parish.

Monday afternoon, the mayor's office issued a reminder regarding the testing locations, stating, "Free COVID Tests will continue at the five main sites while supplies last."

All of the locations operate seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. ( with the exception of the Healing Place Church site, which is closed on Sundays).

The five sites are:

-Healing Place Church (closed Sundays)

-LSU (Alex Box Stadium)

-Southern University (FG Clark)

-Cortana Mall

-Lamar Dixon Expo

The Mayor's office says though residents can simply show up at any of the above sites for a test, it is encouraged that all who are able pre-register at www.DoINeedaCovid19Test.com

At the testing sites, residents should be prepared to give medical personnel their phone number and email address.

Click here for the latest information from the city of Baton Rouge on its response to the novel coronavirus health crisis.