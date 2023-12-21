BR mayor reveals she selected new police chief in interview; announcement to come Thursday

BATON ROUGE - Mayor Sharon Weston Broome revealed that she's made a decision for the Baton Rouge Police Department's new Chief of Police in an interview with WBRZ's John Pastorek, which she will announce Thursday.

The short list from which she made her selection included: BRPD Captain David Wallace, BRPD Sergeant and Training Academy Director Sharon Douglas, BRPD Deputy Chief Myron Daniels, BRPD Commander in Training Services Division Thomas Morse, Jr., and Thomas Glover, a former police chief in Lafayette.

Watch the live press conference here.

Broome noted that she interviewed all five candidates personally, and she said the interviews went well.

"I believe there was an additional level of transparency that took place when I met with them one-on-one, so I not only got to see their credentials, but I was able to talk a little bit about character issues, personality issues, their thoughts about life," Broome said. "All five of the candidates that I interviewed were excellent candidates."

Broome plans to announce the new police chief Thursday, December 21. She also plans to announce her run for re-election during her State of the City address on Jan. 10.

Heading into the new year, though, she had one message for the new chief.

"Go in to the Baton Rouge Police Department, continue to uplift it and make it the best police department in the United States of America, and while you're doing that, make sure that you keep lines of communication and relationships open with the community, because we know that it is collaboration that makes strong possibilities happen in our community," Broome said.