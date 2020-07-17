'BR Ballet Theatre' virtually showcases first performance since COVID-19 cancellations, closures

BATON ROUGE- The Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre is back with its first show of the year despite several months of COVID-related cancellations and closures.

Like most events or activities slowly restarting amid a global pandemic, the ballet experience is quite different. Those who wish to see a new ballet performance soon may need a stable wifi connection and an electronic device.

Performers are steadfast in the belief that "the show must go on." From shutdowns to showcases, dancers are adjusting to a not-so-traditional style of performing.

The BRBT's spring performance was canceled, along with fundraiser events that allow performances to take place. The choreography and money missed led the creatives to a virtual alley of entertainment.

Rather than performing on the Manship stage at the Shaw Center for the Arts, the dancers performed these long-time works for a camera instead of a crowd.

It's not too late to grab a seat at "BRBT's virtual summer performance," as it is online and watchable from the comfort of your home.

"As a dancer, you feed off of the energy of the audience and their responses, and without any responses in the audience, it just feels really strange," BR Ballet Theatre's Marketing and Communication Director Christine Perkins said.

The dancers are finally showcasing their spring choreography that never made it to the stage. The show features three pieces from the canceled performance, She Moves, and three new works, Silent Sentinels, The Lily, and the first of three movements of Inspirata.

Perkins says the pandemic certainly put a pause on performances, but adjustments were quickly made to get back in the studio for practice.

"We're not using communal water fountains, we're staggering times in and out of the studio, we have many more classes to accommodate smaller groups," Perkins said, in addition to wearing masks.

A face covering can be seen on each dancer in the ballet.

While a video of the performance can be found online for purchase, the group is not just posting for profit.

"We really wanted to record them, not just to show our fans or the public, but this beautiful art that we already created. And, to also preserve it for our reputation," Perkins said.

The performers were finally able to showcase their hard work, aiming to keep the art of dance alive and fans entertained.

You can watch the performance online for $10 by clicking here. Once the video is purchased, a link will be sent to the email provided. The link is available through July 31, 2020. Fans can also donate to the group online by clicking here.