Border Patrol chief says New Orleans immigration crackdown has resulted in around 350 arrests

3 hours 8 minutes 41 seconds ago Tuesday, December 16 2025 Dec 16, 2025 December 16, 2025 8:43 AM December 16, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Domenic Purdy

NEW ORLEANS — The ongoing immigration crackdown in New Orleans, known as Operation Catahoula Crunch, has resulted in around 350 arrests, Border Patrol Chief Gregory Bovino said on social media Tuesday. 

"Yesterday was a stellar day with an illegal alien aggravated felon drug trafficker (multiple deports) arrested. We are cleaning up in New Orleans!" Bovino said in his post on X.

Bovino's post was a response to a WWL report saying that the Department of Homeland Security had made 250 arrests in the ongoing immigration crackdown. 

"This is incorrect," the Border Patrol leader said. 

The ongoing immigration crackdown has extended beyond the New Orleans metro area, conducting operations in the capital area as well.

