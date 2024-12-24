Bonfires on the Levee: Where to go and how to watch

GRAMERCY - A holiday tradition in Louisiana continues tonight along the Mississippi River.

Each year, dozens of bonfires are carefully built along the levee before they're burned on Christmas Eve to help guide Santa to the river parishes.

The bonfires are visible from anywhere along the levee in Gramercy, Paulina, and Lutcher, as well as many other communities in the river parish area.

