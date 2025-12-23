62°
Bonfire built near Gramercy Bridge in honor of fallen Iberville deputy
GRAMERCY - A Christmas tradition in South Louisiana will honor a fallen Iberville Parish deputy.
The family of Deputy Charles Riley built a bonfire on the levee in his honor near the Gramercy Bridge in St. James Parish, with the number 503, Riley's badge number, on it.
The annual Christmas bonfires will light up the levee starting from 7 p.m. on Christmas Eve.
