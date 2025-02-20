Bond Commission approves DA's property tax proposal; also gives green light to Central, EBR proposals

BATON ROUGE — The Louisiana Bond Commission on Thursday approved District Attorney Hillar Moore's request to place a property tax proposal before East Baton Rouge Parish voters this year.

Moore is seeking a 4-mill, 20-year tax that would boost funding for his agency. He told WBRZ last year he needs the money to add assistants and to tackle a backlog in court cases. He said in January that there were 230 homicide cases pending in parish courts, and lesser crimes awaiting trial total in the thousands.

Moore said that while East Baton Rouge has a larger population than Jefferson and Orleans parishes, it has far fewer assistant district attorneys: 56-58 in East Baton Rouge, 70-75 in Jefferson and 80 in Orleans.

A 4-mill property tax would cost the owner of a house valued at $100,000 an additional $40 in property taxes annually. Moore said the tax should raise about $20 million annually.

Also Thursday, the Bond Commission said the Central Community School Board can borrow up to $35 million for a period of up to 20 years, at a rate not to exceed 7 percent, for capital expenditures. The funds can be used for construction, acquisitions and improvements.

The panel also approved a number of proposals for the East Baton Rouge School District for periods beginning in 2027 and later. They cover the "I Care" anti-drug program, salaries and benefits, and general funding to replace expected diminished funding from state sources.