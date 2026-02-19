75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Boil water advisory lifted in Ponchatoula

1 hour 41 minutes 9 seconds ago Thursday, February 19 2026 Feb 19, 2026 February 19, 2026 6:25 PM February 19, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PONCHATOULA — A boil water advisory was lifted in Ponchatoula Thursday, two days after it was put into place.

The advisory was first issued Tuesday when a water main broke.

Trending News

On Thursday, Mayor Wesley Daniels said test results showed the water once again meets state health standards and the advisory was lifted. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days