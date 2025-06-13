83°
Latest Weather Blog
Boil advisory lifted in Watson
WATSON — A boil advisory put in place for residents off LA Highway 16 in Watson has been lifted.
The advisory was put in place when water line repairs caused the water pressure to go below the minimum standard of the Louisiana Department of Health.
Trending News
This advisory affected customers on Blade Drive, Cecil Drive, Olivia Drive, Rodriguez Lane and Highway 16.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Man accused of 2024 armed robbery, home invasion, attempted burglary booked into...
-
Omaha sportsbooks, casinos expecting big business as Tigers fans arrive for College...
-
BRPD: Baton Rouge man tied to Bleedas gang accused of auto theft,...
-
Livingston deputies arrest man accused of distributing sexually explicit videos of children...
-
Councilwoman hopes eighth annual Pedaling for Peace event brings community together against...
Sports Video
-
Chris Stanfield wins the inaugural Tony Gwynn Trophy for community service
-
Harold Perkins Jr. holds inaugural football camp for Baton Rouge kids
-
Omaha sportsbooks, casinos expecting big business as Tigers fans arrive for College...
-
New Orleans Saints announce they will return to California for part of...
-
LSU baseball prepares for the College World Series in Omaha