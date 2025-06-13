83°
Boil advisory lifted in Watson

39 minutes 46 seconds ago Friday, June 13 2025 Jun 13, 2025 June 13, 2025 6:42 PM June 13, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

WATSON — A boil advisory put in place for residents off LA Highway 16 in Watson has been lifted.

The advisory was put in place when water line repairs caused the water pressure to go below the minimum standard of the Louisiana Department of Health.

This advisory affected customers on Blade Drive, Cecil Drive, Olivia Drive, Rodriguez Lane and Highway 16.

