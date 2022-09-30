60°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Boil advisory issued for Slaughter subdivision due to broken water main

1 hour 27 minutes 52 seconds ago Friday, September 30 2022 Sep 30, 2022 September 30, 2022 9:57 PM September 30, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Emily Davison

EAST FELICIANA PARISH - A boil advisory was issued for part of Slaughter Friday evening after a water main broke.

Town officials released a statement saying residents in the Meadowood subdivision should boil their water until further notice.

Read the full details about the advisory here:

Trending News

"Due to a break in the water main at Munson and Meadowood the water was turned off to make repairs.  Effective immediately, every residence WEST of Munson St. in Meadowood Subdivision, including Rush, Graves, Munson and Meadowood are under a boil advisory until further notice."

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days