Boil advisory issued for Slaughter subdivision due to broken water main
EAST FELICIANA PARISH - A boil advisory was issued for part of Slaughter Friday evening after a water main broke.
Town officials released a statement saying residents in the Meadowood subdivision should boil their water until further notice.
"Due to a break in the water main at Munson and Meadowood the water was turned off to make repairs. Effective immediately, every residence WEST of Munson St. in Meadowood Subdivision, including Rush, Graves, Munson and Meadowood are under a boil advisory until further notice."
