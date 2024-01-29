57°
Boil advisory issued for portion of Denham Springs
DENHAM SPRINGS - A boil advisory has been issued for three streets in Livingston Parish under Ward Two Water District.
Read the advisory below:
Ward Two Water District is currently making repairs to the water main on Pine Bluff Road in Denham Springs, Louisiana. While making these repairs, the water pressure will drop below the Louisiana Department of Health minimum standard.
This Advisory is limited to those customers on Pine Bluff Road, Callahan Drive, and Beau Sejour Road ONLY.
