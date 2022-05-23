75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Boil advisory issued for entire town of Springfield; crews working to repair leak

4 hours 25 minutes 59 seconds ago Monday, May 23 2022 May 23, 2022 May 23, 2022 12:10 PM May 23, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

SPRINGFIELD - A leak prompted officials to issue a boil water advisory for an entire town in Livingston Parish on Monday.

City officials said all residents in Springfield are being urged to boil their water before use, citing a leak in the area of Elizabeth Coxe Street and Main Street. 

Crews are currently working to repair the leak. 

Trending News

This is a developing story. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days