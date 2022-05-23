75°
Latest Weather Blog
Boil advisory issued for entire town of Springfield; crews working to repair leak
SPRINGFIELD - A leak prompted officials to issue a boil water advisory for an entire town in Livingston Parish on Monday.
City officials said all residents in Springfield are being urged to boil their water before use, citing a leak in the area of Elizabeth Coxe Street and Main Street.
Crews are currently working to repair the leak.
Trending News
This is a developing story.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Teen missing, toddler drowned in separate incidents involving vacationing capital area families
-
Residents gather to help high crime rate community
-
Body of dentist found after deadly False River boating crash: 2 killed,...
-
Waffle House shooting leaves teen dead, 2 others hurt in Ascension
-
Raging car fire caught on video at Siegen Lane intersection
Sports Video
-
Southern baseball wins game one 21-2 over Alcorn
-
VIDEO: Former Saints and Tiger Devery Henderson talks about the difference between...
-
New NCAA rules tweak opens door for more SEC dominance
-
VIDEO: Devery Henderson Talk about Bluegrass Miracle and the Saints "Rebirth game"
-
VIDEO: Former Tigers and Saints receiver Devery Henderson talks with Corey Rholdon...