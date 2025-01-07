Bogalusa mayor arrested on drug, prostitution charges by State Police, Bogalusa Police

BOGALUSA — Bogalusa's mayor was arrested Tuesday morning for his alleged involvement in a drug trafficking operation, as well as solicitation of prostitutes, Louisiana State Police said.

Mayor Tyrin Truong, 25, was among seven arrested in Washington Parish for the drug trafficking operation, the investigation of which started in April. State Police said the alleged operation was using social media platforms to deal drugs — including marijuana, opioids and MDMA — and use the proceeds to purchase guns and commit other illicit activities.

Some of the guns dealt by the operation were given to people prohibited from legal possession, while others were linked to violent crimes in the Bogalusa area, State Police said.

The joint operation, which also involved the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality, 22nd Judicial District Court District Attorney’s Office and the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office, also resulted in the arrest of the following people:

- MacKenzie Lynn Cefalu, 24

- De-Saleem Wali Pittman, 24

- Dirul S. Pittman, 22

- Salehal-Dien Malike Pittman, 26

- Tonya Renee Stage, 51

- Devan Michael Williams, 28

Each suspect was booked into the Washington Parish Jail.

“We have zero tolerance for wrong doing, especially, from public officials. I’m very proud of all of our law enforcement agencies who worked on this investigation," Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill said.

Elected at 23, Troung was the youngest mayor ever elected in the city of Bougalusa.