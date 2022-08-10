76°
Latest Weather Blog
Body transformation and back surgery part of a winding road for Scotlandville's Jamall Franklin to Houston
Trending News
Losing 70 pounds plus back surgery are just the tip of the ice berg when it comes to the journey Scotlandville offensive lineman Jamall Franklin had en route to Houston. The 6'7, 370 pound senior committed to the Cougars on Wednesday saying they were one of the only team that stayed with him during his trying times.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Pay raises for police and other city-parish employees approved by Metro Council
-
Police warning women of pervert around LSU lakes
-
Bad behavior surrounding drug store dumpster, neighbor's property tainted
-
After WBRZ report on teacher's child porn arrest, school system admits employee...
-
After 2-year-old's overdose death, family plans to sue state over DCFS failure