Body of 72-year-old woman recovered from Lake Pontchartrain

By: WBRZ Staff

SLIDELL - The body of a 72-year-old woman was recovered from Lake Pontchartrain early Saturday morning.

The St. Tammany Parish Coroner's Office said the body of Jacqueline Creecy, 72, was pulled from the lake near Slidell shortly before 4 a.m. Saturday, according to WWL-TV.

Police said Creecy initially fell off of the I-10 Twin Span Bridge near mile marker 258 after getting out of her vehicle to check the damage done following a single-vehicle accident.

Deputies with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office said an autopsy will be done on Tuesday.

No more information was immediately available.

