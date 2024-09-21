75°
Latest Weather Blog
Body found on bank of Mississippi River in Addis, deputies say
ADDIS - A partially decomposed body was found along the bank of the Mississippi River in Addis, according to the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office.
According to officials, the body was found along Bird Heights Avenue. No other identifying information was given about the body.
Trending News
WBRSO say they are actively investigating.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Friday Night Blitz Game of the Week: U-High vs. Catholic
-
Ponchatoula school officials respond to reports of 'bat infestation' causing foul smells
-
Pedestrian dead after being struck by vehicle on I-10
-
Man arrested on murder charges related to fatal shooting outside of Uncle...
-
House rejects temporary funding bill to avoid government shutdown