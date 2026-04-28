75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Tangipahoa Parish deputies discover body in canal along Pravata Lane in Tickfaw

3 hours 15 minutes 34 seconds ago Monday, April 27 2026 Apr 27, 2026 April 27, 2026 9:31 PM April 27, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

TICKFAW — Deputies with the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office discovered a body in a canal in the Tickfaw area on Monday.

According to the sheriff's office, the body, believed to be an adult male, was discovered around 6:30 p.m. along Pravata Lane. 

Trending News

No other information was immediately available. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days