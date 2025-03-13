69°
Latest Weather Blog
Body found in Mississippi River after vehicle went underwater in Morganza
MORGANZA - A body was recovered in the Mississippi River following a vehicle being submerged in Morganza on March 1, according to the Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff's Office.
Trending News
The vehicle was towed to the surface without the driver when the initial incident happened. At 6:18 p.m. Thursday, a neighbor spotted what may have been the victim. Deputies confirmed it was the victim and notified the family.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Officials confirm one fatality after house fire in neighborhood off College Drive
-
'Colossal Colon' at Baton Rouge General shows symptoms of deadly cancer -...
-
Three wanted after Grambling police responds to 'firearm-related incident', no injuries reported
-
Zachary community lights the night for policeman, firefighter killed in line of...
-
LSU starts Spring football practices with new look