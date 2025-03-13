Body found in Mississippi River after vehicle went underwater in Morganza

MORGANZA - A body was recovered in the Mississippi River following a vehicle being submerged in Morganza on March 1, according to the Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff's Office.

The vehicle was towed to the surface without the driver when the initial incident happened. At 6:18 p.m. Thursday, a neighbor spotted what may have been the victim. Deputies confirmed it was the victim and notified the family.