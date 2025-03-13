69°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Body found in Mississippi River after vehicle went underwater in Morganza

1 hour 39 minutes 20 seconds ago Thursday, March 13 2025 Mar 13, 2025 March 13, 2025 9:02 PM March 13, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

MORGANZA - A body was recovered in the Mississippi River following a vehicle being submerged in Morganza on March 1, according to the Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff's Office.

The vehicle was towed to the surface without the driver when the initial incident happened. At 6:18 p.m. Thursday, a neighbor spotted what may have been the victim. Deputies confirmed it was the victim and notified the family.

