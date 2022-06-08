Body found in Health District parking lot, possibly overdosed several days prior

BATON ROUGE - A body was found Tuesday in a pickup truck parked in the Health District of Baton Rouge, and officials said it could have been there for days.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the person possibly overdosed. The coroner will have to conduct an autopsy to determine how the person, who has not been identified, died.

Baton Rouge police said there may have been drug paraphernalia in the truck but added that the death remains under investigation.

According to coroner reports, there have been 126 overdose deaths in East Baton Rouge Parish since Jan. 1, which ties the overdose deaths for the entirety of 2019.

This is a developing story.