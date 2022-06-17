90°
Body found along Ascension Parish highway; sheriff's office investigating
GONZALES - Deputies are investigating after a man was found dead along a highway in Ascension Parish on Friday morning.
The sheriff's office said the body was found around 9 a.m. along Brittany Tower Road, just east of LA 44. The man's cause of death was not immediately clear.
No other details related to the investigation were immediately available.
This is a developing story.
