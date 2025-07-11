Body cam footage released of officer-involved shooting on Washington Avenue that left man dead

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Police Department released body camera footage from an officer-involved shooting on July 5 that left one man dead and two officers placed on administrative leave.

Police responded to a call on Washington Avenue at 4 a.m. after someone called in concerned Anthony Pursley, 38, was possibly on narcotics and acting violently.

Police previously said Pursley threatened officers with scissors, leading officers to tase him. They initially said when that didn't work, they shot Pursley. Police adjusted that statement Friday saying both officers fired at the same time.

Video from the incident showed officers yelling at Pursley to "put the scissors down," with one officer drawing a TASER and the other drawing his handgun. Pursley, while holding his scissors, yelled and moved slightly before officers tased and shot him at the same time. Pursley died on the scene.