Boater arrested after agents caught him with meth, sharks
TERREBONNE PARISH - A man was arrested on several charges after officials watched him throw a shark over the side of his boat and then found meth on board.
Agents with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries were reportedly on patrol in Oyster Bayou when they conducted a compliance check on 44-year-old Anouda Linette's boat. During the check, agents said the watched him throw a shark off his boat.
They searched Linette's boat and found him with an undersized shark, suspected meth and other drug paraphernalia.
Agents arrested Linette for possession over the limit of sharks, possession of undersized sharks, and intentional concealment of wildlife.
