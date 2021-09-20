Blue Roof Program opens shop in Ascension

GONZALES - The US Army Corps of Engineers has set up a disaster relief Blue Roof program in Ascension Parish to help homeowners affected by Hurricane Ida.

The corps has a mobile unit in the parking lot of the Ascension Parish Government complex in Gonzales, where St. Amant homeowner Jeff Snodgrass applied to get one of the temporary roofs after the hurricane damaged his home.

"The blue tarp program will seal the house up until we get contractors because it will be a while before we can get it permanently fixed," Snodgrass said.

A big pine tree fell on Snograss' home, crashing into the roof causing extensive damage.

The blue roofs are free, even if you have insurance, and are installed by professional contractors.

"It's' a temporary fix, and it's good for 30 days to give you time to get your insurance company to pay and put your new roof on," Tim Arnold with Corps of

Engineers said.

Snodgrass says even with all of the roofing companies in the area, they are very busy and backed up with the extensive storm damage. He can't even get an estimate on his repairs until next month.

"One of the contractors said October the 15th before he can come out and look at the house and assess the damage and give us an estimate," Snodgrass said.

The Army Corps of Engineers will be in Gonzales until Tuesday, then will move to Livingston Parish after that.