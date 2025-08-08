89°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana will be laying off employees statewide, company confirms

3 hours 32 minutes 45 seconds ago Friday, August 08 2025 Aug 8, 2025 August 08, 2025 8:38 AM August 08, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana will be laying off employees across the state, the company confirmed to WBRZ on Friday.

The job cuts at several Louisiana Blue locations statewide are being done as the company continues to "navigate the current industry challenges driven by rising medical and pharmacy costs, as well as changes in Federal programs, especially the expiration of enhanced premium subsidies in the Affordable Care Act’s individual line of business," the company explained.

"Our company remains strong and viable. However, in order to be the best stewards of our members’ healthcare dollars, we continue to manage our costs as effectively as possible," the company said in a statement. "Earlier this year, we began to streamline our workforce, primarily through attrition. Whenever possible, roles that were voluntarily vacated were not filled. In some cases, we made the difficult decision to also eliminate filled positions." 

Louisiana Blue, which employs more than 3,000 people statewide, did not disclose how many jobs were cut. The Louisiana Workforce Commission requires a WARN notice if a company is to reduce its workforce by 50 or more employees in 30 days. The workforce commission does not list a notice for Louisiana Blue. 

Trending News

According to Louisiana Blue, it is the largest health insurance provider in the state. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days