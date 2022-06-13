81°
Blue Bayou set to open for the summer Wednesday

Monday, June 13 2022
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - After being closed for the beginning of the summer, Blue Bayou announced they will be opening Wednesday morning. 

Blue Bayou was previously closed, citing hiring issues as their main problem. In their announcement Monday, Blue Bayou said limited attractions will be available. 

The waterpark's new hours will be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. through August 7, then dropping to weekends only through Labor Day. 

