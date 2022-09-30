Latest Weather Blog
Bloody fight caught on video at McKinley High
BATON ROUGE - School officials are investigating another brawl at McKinley High, just over a week after the East Baton Rouge School System said students were facing discipline for fighting on campus.
Video shared with WBRZ shows the fight, which happened on campus Thursday and left at least one student with a bloodied face. The East Baton Rouge School System initially said Friday it didn't know about the fight, but sources confirmed to WBRZ that it happened Thursday.
Last week, another fight caught on video prompted school officials to threaten at least one student with expulsion. Just days after that, a bench-clearing brawl prompted referees to cancel McKinley High's homecoming football game against Northside mid-game.
WBRZ has reached out to the school system about the latest incident.
Trending News
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Bloody fight caught on video at McKinley High
-
Dozens attend vigil for Allie Rice on LSU campus; police hold walk...
-
Woman's car damaged thanks to gas pump mix-up; insurance company steps up...
-
Louisiana sends aid to Florida after Hurricane Ian disaster
-
After questionable decisions from judges, expert says holding them accountable could take...
Sports Video
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 4: Central's Glen Cage
-
Plaquemine's Jayden Rogers leading the Green Devils through music
-
Southeastern knocks off #4 Incarnate Word on Eli Sawyer game winning touchdown...
-
McKinley High's homecoming football game canceled after bench-clearing brawl broke out between...
-
LSU Baseball team volunteers with Baton Rouge's Miracle League