Bloody fight caught on video at McKinley High

By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - School officials are investigating another brawl at McKinley High, just over a week after the East Baton Rouge School System said students were facing discipline for fighting on campus.

Video shared with WBRZ shows the fight, which happened on campus Thursday and left at least one student with a bloodied face. The East Baton Rouge School System initially said Friday it didn't know about the fight, but sources confirmed to WBRZ that it happened Thursday.

See the video here

Last week, another fight caught on video prompted school officials to threaten at least one student with expulsion. Just days after that, a bench-clearing brawl prompted referees to cancel McKinley High's homecoming football game against Northside mid-game. 

WBRZ has reached out to the school system about the latest incident.

